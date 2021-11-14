FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Raised by Analyst

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

