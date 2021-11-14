FY2021 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,875,870. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

