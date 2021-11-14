FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

