FY2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Decreased by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.11. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 41.72.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$178.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.18 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

