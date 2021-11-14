FY2021 EPS Estimates for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Surgalign in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

SRGA opened at $0.91 on Friday. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,027 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

