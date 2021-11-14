FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

TNGX stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

