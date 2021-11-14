FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

VRM opened at $18.59 on Friday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

