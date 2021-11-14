FY2022 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

