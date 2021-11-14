FY2023 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised by Analyst

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

