FY2023 EPS Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

