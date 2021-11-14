Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFRD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 86.28 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.78).

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

