Gamida Cell (GMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gamida Cell stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Gamida Cell worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.