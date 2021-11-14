GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE:GPS opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GAP has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

