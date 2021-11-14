Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.64 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $187.10 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 188,456,484 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.