Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE:G opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,602,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 537.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

