Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,826 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.1% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

