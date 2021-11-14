Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,662 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

