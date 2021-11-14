Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 116,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

