Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XOMA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XOMA by 543.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.78. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis lowered their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

