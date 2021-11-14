Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,389 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of FutureFuel worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 666.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $136,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FF stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.83. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

