Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $5.72 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.56.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.