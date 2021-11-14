Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 375,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.