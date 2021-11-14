Gladstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLEEU) Shares Up 2%

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.40. 2,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000.

