Gladstone Land’s (LAND) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of -76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $2,460,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.