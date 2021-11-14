Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.