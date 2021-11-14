GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $178.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $178.50 and last traded at $180.80, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.45.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average is $237.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 37.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

