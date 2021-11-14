Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $93.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $95.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $356.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 418,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

