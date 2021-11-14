Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 96.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,843 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 97.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

