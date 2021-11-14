Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $90.84 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

