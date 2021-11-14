Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,400 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,991,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

