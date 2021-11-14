Golos Blockchain (GLS) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $796,347.39 and $349.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 275,864,445 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

