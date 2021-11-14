Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $700,455.27 and $163,450.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

