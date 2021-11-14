GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,205,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

