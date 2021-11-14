Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Posts Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,650. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Great Elm Group worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

