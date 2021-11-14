Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 712.38 ($9.31).

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 750 ($9.80). The company had a trading volume of 255,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.68. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

