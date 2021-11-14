Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$23.75 at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price trimmed by Clarus Securities from C$26.00 to C$23.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

GBNH opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.