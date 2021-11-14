Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock worth $494,520. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 131.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

GNLN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

