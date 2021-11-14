GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.
NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $34.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $164,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
