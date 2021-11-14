GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $164,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.