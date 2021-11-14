Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

