GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

