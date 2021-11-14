GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

