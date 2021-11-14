Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.