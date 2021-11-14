Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $84.57 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

