Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 490 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,461 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $213.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.