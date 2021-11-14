Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 4,920 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.