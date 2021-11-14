Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

