Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $95.84 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $150.84 or 0.00229213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $95.84 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

