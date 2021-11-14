Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 84.7% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.10 or 0.00027504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $268.45 million and $7.54 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.34 or 0.07138146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00418503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $681.90 or 0.01036224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00417619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.26 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,832,091 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

