Head-To-Head Analysis: Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harbour Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.90 $164.30 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($0.05) -4.00

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harbour Energy and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.80% -21.43%

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

