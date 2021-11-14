Head to Head Contrast: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 6.59 $1.97 billion $2.67 41.63 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NetEase and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $133.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetEase beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

